Information meeting on proposal for 11-storey building in Cliffside slated

A community information meeting to update Cliffside residents on a proposal to build an 11-storey building at 2201 Kingston Rd. will take place on Wednesday, May 29.
Representatives from LCH Developments, Scarborough Southwest Councillor Gary Crawford and city planning staff will be at the meeting which takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 1040 Kingston Rd., which is just west of Victoria Park Avenue.
Residents attending will be able to ask questions and get the latest information on the proposal.
The proposed 11-storey mixed use building is expected to feature 182 residential units and single-storey ground floor retail units.
The site on the south side of Kingston Road between Aylesford and Cliffside drives presently contains an empty three-storey residential building and three single-storey retail buildings including the Chick n Burger restaurant.
For more information, please contact Councillor Crawford’s office at 416-396-7703.
