NDP to name federal candidates in Beaches-East York and Toronto-Danforth ridings

Mae J. Nam will be officially acclaimed as the NDP candidate for Beaches-East York in this fall's federal election at a meeting on May 28. Photo: Submitted.

The NDP will hold a pair of nomination meetings this week in the ridings of Beaches-East York and Toronto-Danforth.

On Tuesday, May 28, the Beaches-East York NDP riding association will acclaim Mae J. Nam as its candidate in this fall’s federal election.

Tuesday’s night’s meeting will feature guest speakers Olivia Chow (former NDP MP for Trinity-Spadina and widow of the late federal NDP leader and former Toronto-Danforth MP Jack Layton) and Rima Berns-McGown, NDP MPP for Beaches-East York.

The meeting will take place at Beach United Church, 140 Wineva Ave.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. for registration and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

Childcare will be provided at the meeting.

Those needing childcare are asked to email info@beyndp.ca with the age and number of children so appropriate arrangements can be made.

Nam will be seeking to take the Beaches-East York seat for the NDP in this October’s federal election from incumbent Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith.

Nam is a human rights and union-side labour lawyer with Ryder, Wright Blair & Holmes LLP, and has called the Beaches-East York community home for years.

For more information on Nam, please visit https://www.beymae.ca

Also this week, the Toronto-Danforth NDP Riding Association will host a contested nomination race to select its candidate for this fall’s federal election.

The Toronto-Danforth federal NDP riding nomination meeting takes place on Thursday, May 30 at the Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto, 115 Simpson Ave.

Seeking the nomination are Brian Thomas Dias and Min Sook Lee.

Dias is a Guyanese-Canadian labour activist.

Lee is a documentary filmmaker, educator and community organizer.

The Toronto-Danforth nomination meeting goes from 7 to 9 p.m.

Only individual NDP members in good standing as of April 30 whose ordinary residence is within the riding boundaries are eligible to vote.

Guest speakers at the meeting will be Olivia Chow, Peter Tabuns, NDP MPP for Toronto-Danforth, Jennifer Story, Ward 14 Toronto District School Board Trustee, and Craig Scott, former NDP MP for Toronto-Danforth.

The winner of the NDP nomination race for Toronto-Danforth will take on incumbent Toronto-Danforth Liberal MP Julie Dabrusin.

For more info on the Toronto-Danforth NDP federal nomination meeting, please visit https://www.tdndp.ca