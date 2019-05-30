Slobberfest to celebrate dogs at the Leuty Pavilion on June 1

Community Centre 55's Slobberfest takes place on Saturday, June 1 at the Leuty Pavilion on the Boardwalk.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and feature a number of products, services and vendors for dogs. There will also be a number of fun events for dogs and their owners to take part in.

It starts off with a Pack Parade at 9 a.m., and dogs participating can compete for the crowns of Slobber King and Slobber Queen.

At 9:30 a.m. there will be a Best Costume Contest. That will be followed at 10 a.m. by the Canine Cookie Eating Contest and then the sixth annual Beagle Wiggle Walkathon.

Other scheduled events will include the Canine Hot Dog Eating Contest at 11 a.m. and the Canine Ice Cream Eating Contest at noon.

Numerous other events are taking place including an agility course and more. There will also be a photo booth.

For more information on Slobberfest, including how to become a vendor, please call Evonne at 416- 691-1113, ext. 222 or email evonne@centre55.com