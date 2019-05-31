Riverdale ArtWalk set for weekend of June 1 and 2

The Riverdale ArtWalk 2019 takes place this weekend.
Now in its 20th year, the exhibition of fine art takes place at the Jimmie Simpson Park and Community Centre, 870 Queen St. E.
The show features two days of exhibits by more than 180 artists.
Times are Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, please visit https://riverdaleartwalk.ca
