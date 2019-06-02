Deja Views: The renovation of Kew Beach United Church to Beach United

Renovation work at Kew Beach United Church on Wineva in 2012, prior to it being renamed Beach United (shown in inset photo today). Photos by David Van Dyke.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

About eight years ago, the congregations of the two United churches in the Beach decided to merge into one and became Beach United Church.

They sold Bellefair United to developers, and with the proceeds, renovated the old Kew Beach United Church on Wineva Avenue.

As seen in the top photo (taken seven years ago) solar panels were fitted, the old gymnasium was razed and the entire lower level and sanctuary was refurbished and updated.

Years ago, I was involved with the Boy Scouts out of this very church. I distinctly remember the underbelly of this building resembled a castle labyrinth more than the basement of a church.

If you have an old photo of a church here in the Beach, I would love to see it.

Please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com