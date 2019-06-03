Riverdale Collegiate celebrates start of Pride Month in Toronto with flag raising ceremony

Riverdale Collegiate celebrated Pride Month in Toronto with a ceremony raising the Rainbow and Trans Pride flags on Friday, May 31. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Students and staff at Riverdale Collegiate Institute welcomed Pride Month with a flag raising ceremony at the school on Friday, May 31.

The Rainbow and the Trans Pride flags were both raised in front of the Gerrard Street and Jones Avenue school during a ceremony that included music, speeches and cake.

Raising the flags was a first for the school.

Principal Kenn Harvey said that when the suggestion to have a ceremony to raise the Rainbow and Trans Pride flags was first made earlier this school year, the school was immediately supportive of the idea which promotes a welcoming and inclusive environment for all students.

“We have always recognized Pride Month, but this was a way for us to declare publicly our support for the LGBQT+ community,” he said.

June is Pride Month in Toronto and numerous events are planned to celebrate. The official opening ceremony will be at Toronto City Hall on Tuesday, June 4 starting at 12:30 p.m. Pride Weekend, June 21 to 23, will include numerous festivals and entertainments as well as the Trans March on Friday night, the Dyke March on Saturday afternoon and the Pride Parade on Sunday afternoon.

For more info on Pride Month in Toronto, please visit www.pridetoronto.com