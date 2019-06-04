Shout Sister! Choir show at Kingston Road United to help raise funds for Yonge Street Mission

The Shout Sister! Choir, Toronto East Chapter, performs a fundraising concert for the Yonge Street Mission tonight. The concert takes place at Kingston Road United Church.
The Shout Sister! Choir, Toronto East Chapter, will perform a fundraising concert for the Yonge Street Mission on the night of Tuesday, June 4.
The concert takes place at Kingston Road United Church, 975 Kingston Rd., starting a 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
This will be an all-ages show and tickets are $10. Children under 12 are admitted free.
Tickets can be purchased from choir members or at the door the night of the concert.
For more information, please vist www.shoutsisterchoir.ca