Shout Sister! Choir show at Kingston Road United to help raise funds for Yonge Street Mission

The Shout Sister! Choir, Toronto East Chapter, will perform a fundraising concert for the Yonge Street Mission on the night of Tuesday, June 4.

The concert takes place at Kingston Road United Church, 975 Kingston Rd., starting a 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

This will be an all-ages show and tickets are $10. Children under 12 are admitted free.

Tickets can be purchased from choir members or at the door the night of the concert.

For more information, please vist www.shoutsisterchoir.ca