Annual Beaches Arts & Crafts Show set for weekend of June 8 and 9

The Signatures Beaches Arts & Crafts Show takes place in Kew Gardens on June 8 and 9. Photo: Submitted.

The Signatures Beaches Arts & Crafts Show will take place the weekend of June 8 and 9 at Kew Gardens Park.

In its 34th year, the show will feature the works of more than 150 artisans and is free to attend.

Along with offering visitors a vast and varied art marketplace in a beautiful setting, the show also allows those attending to meet the artists in person to learn more about their works.

Items available at the show will include paintings, pottery, ceramics, original fashion pieces, jewelry, home and garden décor, natural body care products, gourmet treats and much more.

Also, the show benefits The Neighbourhood Group which is a non-profit support service agency helping East Toronto residents.

Kew Gardens Park is located at 2075 Queen St. E. Show times are Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more info on the show, please visit https://signatures.ca/beaches-arts-and-crafts