Beaches Green New Deal Town Hall Meeting set for June 10

The Beaches Green New Deal Town Hall Meeting takes place on Monday, June 10 at Beach United Church.

The meeting is one of many Green New Deal town halls being held across Canada this year.

The aim of the town halls is to bring people together from all walks of life to discuss visions for a new economy that cuts global warming pollution, sees the full implementation of the UN Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, the Right to Free Prior and Informed Consent, and the creation of green jobs, and more.

The input from the meetings will be used to inform a vision for a Green Deal for all Canadians.

The meeting in the Beach is being organized by the Sunrise Movement Toronto. It takes place at Beach United Church, 140 Wineva Ave. from 7 to 9 p.m.

It’s free to attend and everyone is welcome. Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP at https://act.greennewdealcanada.ca/town-halls/toronto-on/