Pegasus to hold 25th anniversary picnic in Kew Gardens

Pegasus Community Project for Adults with Special Needs celebrates its 25th anniversary with a picnic on Tuesday, June 18 in Kew Gardens.

Pegasus works with and for adults with developmental disabilities. It was started in 1994 by a small group of parents and professionals, and is overseen by a seven-member volunteer committee. About 45 adult participants take part in small, community based programs run by professionals and volunteers in four venues in the area.

The picnic will take place in the Kew Gardens picnic area at the foot of Lee Avenue.

Helping Pegasus celebrate 25 years will the Jays Care Foundation. Members of the foundation will be demonstrating and playing baseball with picnic participants and Pegasus staff.

Along with the baseball fun, the picnic will also feature music, food and drinks. Donations of salads, fruit, vegetable trays and desserts (no fish or nut products) will be welcomed by Pegasus, which is located at 931 Kingston Rd.

Those planning on attending the picnic are asked to RSVP by June 11 to info@pegasustoronoto.ca or 416-691-6835 so organizers can plan the food.