Variety Village hosts Access Expo this Thursday and Friday

Variety Village in southwest Scarborough hosts the two-day Access Expo event this week.

Presented by Variety – the Children’s Charity of Ontario, the free event takes place June 6 and 7 at Variety Village, 3701 Danforth Ave. east of Birchmount Road.

Access Expo picks up where the People in Motion show left off, and is considered an essential expo for any vendor with customers that have special mobility requirements.

Exhibitors at the expo will showcase the latest in accessible transportation services, home modifications, communication devices, services for any age and their caregivers, activities, programs and demonstrations. Along with the latest products and services, there is a speaker series, and career networking opportunities. Access Expo takes place June 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. and will include a Community Innovation Awards presentation and opening ceremony at 6 p.m. in the field house.

Awards will be presented by Variety Ontario to David C. Onley for Lifetime Achievement for Innovation in Accessibility; Arron Barberian and Linda Rodeck for Innovation for Accessibility in Sport; Zack Copplestone for Innovation in Adaptive Sport/Parasport; and the ParaSport Ontario Community Impact Award to Gluckstein Personal Injury Lawyers.

On June 7, the expo takes place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Those attending will have access to a job fair, ParaSport demonstrations, and networking opportunities at the barbecue and in the accessible beer tent, courtesy of Brock Street Brewing Company.

A keynote speaker series will begin at 10 a.m. and include Chris Power and Reba Fleury from Power Transitions and Military Forces, Jeff Tiessen, Paralympic Athlete, Karen Stintz, President and CEO, Variety Ontario and others.

For more information on the Access Expo, please visit www.accessexpo.ca