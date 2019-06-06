Earl Haig P.S. among Toronto schools taking part in Support Public Education Walk-In to protest provincial cuts

Participants in the Support Public Education Walk-In march along Currie Avenue by Earl Haig Public School Thursday morning to protest provincial education cuts. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Community members including staff, students and parents connected to numerous schools in East Toronto took part in the Support Public Education Walk-In on the morning of Thursday, June 6.

The event was held to protest against proposed cuts to education being made by the Ontario government.

It was organized by East End Parents 4 Public Education and West End Parents 4 Public Education in Toronto.

In front of Earl Haig Public School at about 8:15 a.m. a large crowd marched along Coxwell Avenue and then around the school, carrying signs and chanting “Hey, hey, ho, ho, these cuts have got to go.”

Across the province, other organizations organized similar events Thursday morning including Ontario Families for Public Education, Peel Families 4 Public Education and Oxford County Voices for Education.

Along with parents and students, participants included teachers from the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation, the Elementary Teachers of Toronto, and the Education Workers of Toronto CUPE Local 4400.

East Toronto schools registered to take part in the walk-in included Blake Street, Bowmore Road, City Adult Learning Centre, Duke of Connaught, Earl Haig, Equinox Alternative School, Ecole Elementaire La Mosaique, Greenwood, Jackman Avenue, John G. Diefenbaker, Kew Beach, Leslieville, Monarch Park, Pape Avenue, R.H. McGregor, Riverdale, Roden, Rosedale Heights, and Wilkinson.

For more information on East End Parents 4 Public Education, please see the Beach Metro News story at https://www.beachmetro.com/2019/05/03/east-end-parents-4-public-education-aiming-for-high-quality-equitable-public-education/