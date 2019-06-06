Kimberley/Beaches Family Fun Fair takes place this evening

Kimberley Junior Public School and Community Centre 55 are teaming up to host the Kimberley/Beaches Family Fun Fair on Thursday, June 6.
The celebration runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the school, which is located at 50 Swanwick Ave., south east of Main and Gerrard streets.
There will be bouncy castles, a magician, balloon animals, face painting, carnival games, a barbecue, cotton candy, snow cones and more at the Family Fun Fair.
For more information, please visit www.kimberleysc.com/family-fun-fair
