Spring Festival set for today at Earl Haig Public School

Earl Haig Public School’s 15th annual Spring Festival is planned for the afternoon and early evening of Thursday, June 6.

This year’s festival, which takes place from 3:30 to 7 p.m. is being supersized to include an impressive lineup of family-friendly activities, local food and treats, live entertainment, games and prizes galore.

The yearly outdoor event takes place on the grounds of Earl Haig Public School, 15 Earl Haig Ave., southeast of Coxwell and Danforth avenues.

It will features more than 30 stations and loads of free amusement for kids of all ages, including a talent show, old school picnic races, police horses and a local fire truck.

There are also lots of ticketed activities and goods for sale (cash only) with all proceeds going toward school initiatives and the Play EH! playground revitalization project. The Play EH! Committee is working to raise $100,000 in support of the playground revitalization. Accomplishing this will not only help improve the outdoor space for Earl Haig students, it will also better the area for the entire community.

Visitors to the festival will be able to get their fortunes told, win a designer cake, feast on barbecue, bake sale treats, ice cream and cotton candy. There will also be face painting, glitter tattoos, henna, manicures, a creative hair station and a professional photo shoot with superheroes.

Other events set for this year’s festival include the Toilet Toss in which participants toss a roll of toiler paper into an actual toilet; the Silly Shower in which a water balloon bursts over someone’s head; a silent auction, gift basket raffles and much more.

For more information, please visit www.earlhaigschoolcouncil.com