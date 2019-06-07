East York baseball teams celebrate pair of tourney championships

June 7, 2019June 6, 2019
The East York Baseball Association's Minor Mosquito AA team celebrates its championship at the Bolton Tournament on the weekend of June 1. Photo: Submitted.

The East York Baseball Association had a successful showing at a pair of tournaments last weekend.

The Minor Mosquito (Under-10) AA team won the championship at the Bolton Tournament on June 1 and 2.

On the same weekend, the Major Mosquito (Under-11) AAA team won the title at the Oshawa Tournament.

In Bolton, the East York squad went a perfect 6-0 to take top honours in the 16-team tournament.

However, it was not an easy road despite the perfect record as East York had to play two games that went into extra innings (including a thrilling 11-inning contest in the championship game) to take the title.

In Oshawa, the Major Mosquitos also chalked up a perfect record over the weekend as they went 5-0.

East York topped a strong team from Whitby to take the championship game.