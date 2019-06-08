Applegrove Community Complex celebrates 40 years with Afternoon in the Park at the Ashbridge Estate

The Applegrove Community Complex will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a day of family-friendly events at the Ashbridge Estate on Saturday, June 8.

The Afternoon in the Park celebration will feature live music, games and crafts, bouncy castle, herb planting, snacks and more.

The event, which runs from 2 to 5 p.m., is free to attend and everyone is welcome.

The Ashbridge Estate is located at 1444 Queen St. E., opposite Connaught Avenue.

Applegrove is a multi-service community organization whose main location is in Duke of Connaught School.

It serves an area that extends from Jones Avenue to the west to Woodbine Avenue to the east, and from Lake Ontario north to the railway tracks.

Applegrove was incorporated on June 5, 1979 by a group of local residents and has also operated as a City of Toronto funded community centre since 1983.

It is both an agency of the City of Toronto and an independent not-for-profit corporation – one of 10 community centres in the city that operate under this model.

For more information on Applegrove, please visit www.applegrovecc.ca