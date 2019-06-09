Coxwell Avenue closure for railway bridge work set to start morning of June 10

Work on the Coxwell Avenue railway bridge north of Gerrard Street begins Monday, June 10.

Local residents are reminded that construction on the Coxwell Avenue railway bridge and the area around it begins on the morning of Monday, June 10.

Coxwell Avenue will be closed to northbound vehicle traffic from upper Gerrard Street/Fairford Avenue to Hanson Street starting at 7 a.m. on the morning of June 10.

Work is expected to be completed by Nov. 25.

The bridge rehabilitation and pedestrian path resurfacing is taking place to ensure the bridge meets today’s safety standards.

The work is part of the City of Toronto’s 2019 Capital Works Program.

Traffic and pedestrian restrictions will be ongoing while the work is taking place.

During Phase 1 of construction, the east sidewalk along Coxwell be closed from upper Gerrard to Hanson. The west sidewalk will remain open.

During Phase 2, the west sidewalk will be closed off but the east sidewalk will be open.

Pedestrians needing to cross Coxwell will be able to do so south of the bridge at the pedestrian crossing or at the intersection with Hanson.

This upgraded design will have improved pedestrian connections along the stretch underneath the bridge and it will also consist of new landscaping.

Here’s what commuters need to know when travelling in the area while construction is taking place:

Pedestrian access: During the course of the constriction, the pedestrian pathway south of the railway will be closed between Coxwell Avenue and Woodfield Road for approximately three weeks.

TTC service: Bus service of the 22 Coxwell (north/southbound) and 322 Coxwell (east/westbound) routes will be affected.

Traffic control: There will be no northbound traffic on Coxwell Avenue from upper Gerrard Street/Fairford Avenue to Hanson Street. Commuters will have access to driveways, businesses, and streets at all times, but will only be accessible from Coxwell Avenue southbound.