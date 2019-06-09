Leslieville Flea on at Ashbridge Estate

The Leslieville Flea will be taking place at the Ashbridge Estate on Queen Street East on Sunday, June 9.

There will be food, beer, music, vintage and handcrafted goods available at the event which will be spread out over the estate’s two acres of green space.

The Ashbridge Estate is located at 1444 Queen St. E. between Woodfield Road and Vancouver Avenue.

For more information on The Leslieville Flea at the Ashbridge Estate, please visit https://www.leslievilleflea.com