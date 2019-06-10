Police seek man in connection with Leslieville bike thefts, break and enters

Police are asking for the public's help identifying this man in connection with an investigation into bike thefts and break and enters in the Leslieville area.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man wanted in connection with an investigation into a series of break and enters and bicycle thefts in the Leslieville area.

According to police, a number of incidents of break and enters and bike thefts have taken place along Queen Street East between Broadview Avenue and Woodbine Avenue starting in May of this year.

Police have released a photo of a man being sought in connection with the investigation. He is described as five-feet, nine-inches to five-feet, 11-inches tall, age between 25 to 35 years old, with a slender build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com