Police seek man in connection with Leslieville bike thefts, break and enters

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man wanted in connection with an investigation into a series of break and enters and bicycle thefts in the Leslieville area.
According to police, a number of incidents of break and enters and bike thefts have taken place along Queen Street East between Broadview Avenue and Woodbine Avenue starting in May of this year.
Police have released a photo of a man being sought in connection with the investigation. He is described as five-feet, nine-inches to five-feet, 11-inches tall, age between 25 to 35 years old, with a slender build.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.