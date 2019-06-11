Bard in the Park presents As You Like It at Kew Gardens

Bard in the Park will stage As You Like It in Kew Gardens this week.

This year, Shakespeare’s As You Like It will be performed each evening from June 11 until June 15 in Kew Gardens Park on Queen Street East.

Show times are June 11 to 15 at 7 p.m.

There will also be a matinee at 2 p.m. on June 15.

Admission is pay-what-you-can. Bard in the Park is a non-profit theatre company formed in 2005 with the support of Community Centre 55.

For more information, please visit www.bardinthepark.com