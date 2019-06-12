Eat the Invasives garlic mustard event set for Glen Stewart Ravine

The Friends of Glen Stewart Ravine hosts an event for residents to help pull invasive garlic mustard plants out of the ravine.

The Friends of Glen Stewart Ravine will be hosting an event to remove the invasive species garlic mustard from the area on Saturday, June 15.

Participants are being sought to help pull the plant out of the area from 10 a.m. to noon.

The invasive species pull will be followed by a cooking demonstration on how to use foraged garlic mustard.

This event is limited to 30 people, so those wishing to take part must register at the Friends of the Glen Stewart Ravine Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/131013903608644/about