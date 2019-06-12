Police seek help finding missing 14-year-old girl last seen near Coxwell and Danforth on Tuesday night.

Toronto police are asking for the public's help locating Mikayla Wainwright, 14, who last seen in the Danforth and Coxwell area at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11.

Mikayla Wainwright is described as five-feet, four-inches tall, with brown eyes and black shoulder length hair. Police did not have information on what clothing she was wearing when last seen at approximately 7 p.m. yesterday near Coxwell and Danforth.

Police are concerned for her safety and well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 55 Division police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com