Police seek help finding missing 14-year-old girl last seen near Coxwell and Danforth on Tuesday night.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl 14-year-old girl last seen on the night of Tuesday, June 11, in the Danforth and Coxwell avenues area.
Mikayla Wainwright is described as five-feet, four-inches tall, with brown eyes and black shoulder length hair. Police did not have information on what clothing she was wearing when last seen at approximately 7 p.m. yesterday near Coxwell and Danforth.
Police are concerned for her safety and well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 55 Division police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.