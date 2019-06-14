Beach, BBQ and Brews ribfest on over Father’s Day weekend at Woodbine Park

The Beach, BBQ and Brews ribfest takes place this weekend at Woodbine Park.

The Beach, BBQ and Brews ribfest takes place this weekend at Woodbine Park.

The Northern Heat Rib Series event will be back in the park for its 10th year on June 14, 15 and 16 featuring 26 vendors, 15 craft beer distributors and 12 live bands.

Hours are 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission and parking are free for the event.

Along with the ribs, there’s also the Craft Beer and Summer Cocktail Market featuring craft brewers including Flying Monkeys, Amsterdam, Liberty Village, Cowbell, Naught Otter and more.

Entertainment is planned for all three days with scheduled bands including Selective Soul and Pink Leather Jackets on Friday; Way 2 Hip, We Aint Pretty and the AC/DC Show Canada on Saturday; and Buddy Love, Zach McCabe and Rob Laidlaw on Sunday.

Woodbine Park is located at 1695 Queen St. E.

For more info on this weekend’s Beach, BBQ and Brews ribfest at Woodbine Park, please visit https://northernheatribseries.ca/beaches/