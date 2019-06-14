Leslieville Tree Festival slated for June 15 in Leslie Grove Park

The Leslieville Tree Festival is set for Saturday, June 15, in Leslie Grove Park.

The annual Leslieville Tree Festival is taking place this Saturday, June 15, at Leslie Grove Park.

It is organized by LEAF, a non-profit organization dedicated to planting, in partnership with Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher, the City of Toronto Parks, Forestry and Recreation and the Leslieville BIA.

It is a free, family friendly celebration that provides activities to members of all groups. It proudly showcases booths from local businesses and environmental groups; and introduces tree-planting to first timers. Activities range from performances from local musicians, face-painting, games and interactive exhibits.

“We are always excited about the Tree Festival as not only is it a great event, but we get to showcase LEAF’s programs and share how we can enhance our urban forest,” said Janet McKay, Executive Director of LEAF.

Toronto All-Star Big Band will be performing, and are back for a second year. There will also be 24-foot high climbing wall, with instructors on-site to help and supervise the climbers.

“The Leslieville Tree Festival is a very special event I host each year with LEAF that brings together our community. The entertainment and activities are always fantastic, and residents can learn about protecting our tree canopy,” said Councillor Paula Fletcher.

The event goes from noon to 4 p.m. at Leslie Grove Park, northwest corner of Queen Street East Jones Avenue.

For more information, please visit www.yourleaf.org