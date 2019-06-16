Deja Views: From Baker Street to Outrigger, with a shout out to Quigley’s

Baker Street Restaurant on Queen Street East in the Beach in 1985. Photo by Chris Souwand.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

Another great submission from Chris Souwand, who, as a student, went around Queen Street East, capturing store fronts for a school project.

This issue’s focus: Outrigger (on Queen and Beech).

In 1985, it was the Baker Street Restaurant!

As for me, this place of business will always be remembered as Quigley’s, one of the nicest places to be on a Saturday afternoon.

Do you have an old photograph you would like to share?

Please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com