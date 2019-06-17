Environment Views: Pollinator plantings a welcome addition on Kingston Road

More than 15 volunteers turned out on June 7 to help plant pollinators along Kingston Road. Photo by Katie Fullerton.

By KATIE FULLERTON

Upper Beach residents are now enjoying new floral displays along Kingston Road.

On June 7, all 28 tree wells from Pickering to Victoria Park were planted with various pollinator friendly native perennials. The aim of this project is to both beautify and to provide additional habitat for native bees, birds and butterflies.

The Kingston Road Village Community Association (KVRCA) is behind this project . Formed last year , the KRVCA consists of four local core members — Jackie Clark, Kerry Hayes, Teresa Miller and Kathleen Browne — and a growing number of volunteers.

Jackie outlined the focus of the group: “We have a triple mandate -beautification , environmental projects and building community.”

Each of the core members has prior experience with Beach community projects – Jackie with the garden adjacent to Beech Medical Pharmacy, Kerry who placed the garden by the CIBC, Teresa with solar projects and Kathleen with the garden adjacent to Active Healing Centre.

Jackie outlined the process to get this project off the ground. First, she stressed that this is very much a “collaborative” process.

“We received great support from the City of Toronto – from Marietta Fox at Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford’s office and from the councillor, from the Public Realm Department and from Urban Forestry,” she said.

The city donated the multitude of plants and the mulch. Jackie also gave a shout out to Jane Allen – known as “The Duchess of Dirt” – for her design and plant selection input. The David Suzuki Butterflyway project also supplied additional plants.

The KRVCA has especially appreciated the positive response from Sharon Smyl and The Kingston Road Village Business Association (KVRBA).

Not only is the KRVBA on board with the project but they are also covering the cost of the compost.

As part of the development process the KRVCA is consulting with the businesses in the area to outline timelines, give updates and discuss ongoing upkeep such as watering.

The planting itself took place from 1 to 5 p.m. Native and pollinator plants in the tree wells include Milkweed, Echinacea, Black Eyed Susan, Anise Hyssop, Butterfly Weed,Veronica, Salvia and Thrift.

More than 15 volunteers – both young and old – helped with the weeding and the planting. The KRCVA would appreciate help from volunteers to water the plants, remove garbage and to watch where you step!

For additional information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/KRVCA/