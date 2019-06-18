Guitarist/composer Battenberg hosts Summer Solstice celebration at Kingston Road United Church

Mark Battenberg hosts The Fable of Iris the Fairie as part of a Summer Solstice celebration on Friday, June 21.

The free celebration takes place on Friday, June 21 at Kingston Road United Church, 975 Kingston Rd.

Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 8 p.m. Everyone is invited to the event which will also collect non-perishable food donations for The Daily Bread Food Bank.

The presentation celebrates summer’s longest day.

Those attending are invited to join Battenberg and guests Debbie Danbrook, a world-renowned Shakuhachi bamboo flute player, and narrator Pep Duhaime as they perform the mystical tale of Iris the Fairie and her encounter with the River Spirit.