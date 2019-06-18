Notre Dame High School’s Class of 1954 meets for 65th reunion

Members of Notre Dame High School's Class of 1954 gathered recently for their 65th reunion in Scarborough. Inset photo shows one of that year's two graduating classes.

Back in 1954, 75 teenage girls celebrated their graduation from Notre Dame High School on Kingston Road, and 65 years later many of them gathered together for a reunion.

The celebration was held at the Delta Toronto East Hotel in Scarborough on June 8, and 36 of the former grads attended, some coming from as far away as Ottawa and Quebec.

There were two graduating classes at the girls’ Catholic high school on Malvern Avenue, just north of Kingston Road, on June 6, 1954.

Now in their 80s, the group still enjoys getting together and meeting up again with old friends, said Marie Foley, who still lives in the Beach area.

She added that many of the grads continue to live in the East Toronto area.

The group used to get together for a reunion every five years, but since the 60th they have decided to make it every year.

“We share fond memories of happy and fun times at NDHS. We also remember our wonderful teachers, and former classmates who have died,” said the group. “How proud and grateful we are for so very much, especially the friendships formed back then that still continue 60-plus years later.”