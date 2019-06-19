Beach United Church, Pegasus Community Project celebrate installation of accessible planters

Beach United Church was joined by members of the Pegasus Community Project last week to celebrate the installation of a pair of accessible planters at the Wineva Road church.
The planters are designed so that people in wheelchairs are able to use them for planting flowers, vegetables, herbs or other plants.
The wooden planters made their debut on Wednesday, June 12, when they were assembled by volunteers from the church.
Soon after that, Randy and Joe from Pegasus arrived to help plant some veggies and some herbs.
A portion of the harvest will be used by Pegasus, which serves adults with special needs, at its cooking events.
Other parts of the harvest will be used by Beach United’s Out of the Cold and Interfaith Lunch programs, said Nicole Tanti, the church’s community engagement co-ordinator.
Some of the vegetables being planted for this year include tomatoes, peppers and kale.
