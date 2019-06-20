Thrill of the Grill set for Danforth Avenue this Saturday

The 10th annual Thrill of the Grill is set for the evening of Saturday, June 22 on Danforth Avenue between Broadview and Playter. Photo: Thrill of the Grill.

The 10th annual Thrill of the Grill is set to hit Danforth Avenue this Saturday, June 22.

Hosted by chef Lynn Crawford, proceeds from the event will go to kidney cancer research at Sunnybrook Hospital’s Odette Cancer Centre.

Thrill of the Grill will feature five popular restaurants, a fish market, a bakery and butcher.

The event runs from 6 to 10 p.m. and takes place along Danforth Avenue between Broadview and Playter.

Live music will be from Fat Head Hazel.

Everyone is invited to come out and enjoy the evening, the fine food on offer and also to help celebrate National Eclair Day.

Tickets are $25 and include all food and beverage stations

For more information and to order tickets, which are limited in number,, please visit https://thrillofthegrill.ca