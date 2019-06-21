Danforth Community Sale this Saturday helps support Danforth Strong Movement and victims of last July’s mass shooting

A community sale this Saturday, June 22, will help support the Danforth Strong Movement. Photo: Danforth Strong.

A Community Sale is set for this Saturday, June 22, to help raise funds for the Danforth Strong Movement.

Danforth Strong was created in the wake of the tragic shooting on the evening of July 22, 2018, along Danforth Avenue that took the lives of Malvern Collegiate grad Reese Fallon, 18, and Markham’s Julianna Kozis, 10.

Thirteen other people were also injured in that shooting.

This Saturday’s sale recognizes that the one-year anniversary of the shooting is approaching, and the purpose is to support Danforth Strong and raise awareness about the need to end gun violence.

“The Danforth shooting was a wake-up call for all of us to take charge,” said Tilley Gray, co-organizer of the Danforth Community Sale in a press release.

“We won’t accept living in the shadow of a gun. Nor will we accept that any of us who continue to struggle with the impact of this tragic event should do so quietly or in isolation.

Sellers registered to take part in the Danforth Community Sale have committed to donate a minimum 30 per cent of their sales to Trigger Change, which is an advocacy campaign by the Coalition for Gun Control.

Trigger Change encourages Canadians to go online and “use their voices as ammunition” to help pass gun control legislation.

For more information on Trigger Change, please visit https://triggerchange.ca/

The Danforth Community Sale’s objectives also include providing a platform for peer support (including through the sharing of mental health resources, and helping residents purge household items and find them new homes rather than having them go to landfills.

Saturday’s sale goes from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at numerous locations both north and south of Danforth Avenue.

For a list of participating sellers and their locations, please visit https://danforthcommunitysale.com/

“I’m overwhelmed by the response to this initiative and tremendously proud that our neighbourhood has come together to show our strength of community and to support the message of the victims of the Danforth shooter and their families,” Gray said.

(Please see Beach Metro’s earlier story for more on the involvement of the victims’ families with Trigger Change: https://www.beachmetro.com/2019/02/26/danforth-shooting-victims-families-call-for-action-on-ban-of-handgun-ownership/ )