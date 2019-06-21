Electric Island relocates to Woodbine Park for June 22 celebration of dance music

Due to flooding on the Toronto islands, the Electric Island dance music festival will be taking place on Saturday, June 22 at Woodbine Park. Photo: Electric Island.

By RHYTHM SACHDEVA

Electric Island has moved to the mainland, and will be taking place on Saturday, June 22 at Woodbine Park due to flooding on the Toronto islands.

Electric Island started out as a local event in 2012, and became a four-part event series taking place throughout the summer months on the Toronto islands. This Saturday’s event will be Electric Island’s second gathering of 2019.

The festival, which will celebrate love and inclusivity during Pride Weekend, brings together a talented lineup of international artists.

“Dance music has always been inclusive of all sexes, races and religions, no matter where you come from, the dance floor unites us,” the website reads.

Returning to Electric Island is world renowned techno and house producer Seth Troxler and the legendary DJ Harvey – best known for his all-night marathon sets and hedonistic disco. They will be joined by one of the leading lights of the Dutch electronic music scene Tom Trago, and with support from Toronto’s very own Gera and Diana McNally.

Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradord has welcomed the relocation and is proud that his community has become the destination for world class events like Electric Island.

“As of today we have not heard concerns from residents about Electric Island coming to Woodbine Park this Saturday. It is my hope that this event is a success and all attendees respect our community and the grounds that its held on,” he said in an email to Beach Metro News.

The two-day festival season finale takes place Saturday Aug. 31, and Sunday, Sept. 1, and so far is still scheduled for the Toronto islands.