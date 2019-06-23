Dream Big cabaret fundraiser supports Mainstage Theatre Company

Mainstage Theatre Company recently performed Newsies. Photo: Submitted

Dream Big, a cabaret fundraiser in support of Mainstage Theatre Company, is set for Monday, June 24.

The Mainstage company features actors from across the city, many from the Beach area.

Monday night’s show will take place at the Lula Lounge on Dundas Street West.

The show will feature actors from a number of current hit musicals including AJ Bridel (Lauren in Kinky Boots), Alessandr0 Costantini (Jared in Dear Evan Hansen), Saccha Dennis (Hannah in Come From Away), Jeff Madden (Kevin in Come From Away, Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys), Gabi Epstein (Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors, Stratford) and others.

They will be joined by Global News personality and the event host Jennifer Valentyne.

The musical actors are sharing their talent and their time to support the next generation of musical theatre performers. They will sing songs from roles that personally mean something special to them.

For the audience, this is a rare opportunity to experience the talents and passion of these professional performers in a different way.

“Music is powerful. Theatre is magical. Alone, both can move you, but together they combine to somehow affect you deep into your mind, body and soul. Performing musical theatre brings me to my most serene and joyful moments and the feeling of bringing joy to others is simply wonderful,” said Madden.

Proceeds from ticket sales and a silent auction (featuring musical theatre tickets among other things) will go towards supporting Mainstage Theatre Company.

The non-profit theatre company was founded in 2008 and is dedicated to developing young actors, from all backgrounds, age 11-21.

The company has a track record of finding, developing and nurturing the best young performers in the city who get to work on professional level productions with some of the city’s finest artistic teams.

The company recently finished a run of Disney’s Newsies at Theatre Passe Muraille.

For more info on Dream Big, please visit www.mainstagetheatre.com