Scarborough Players set to stage The Ladies Foursome

Uju Umenyi, Carolyn Williamson, Lucy Clarke and Meg Gibson star in The Ladies Foursome, presented by Scarborough Players. Photo by David A. Fitzpatrick.

By E. JONES

Scarborough Players continues its 60th season of productions with the Norm Foster comedy, The Ladies Foursome.

Inspired by Foster’s popular play, The Foursome, this story of friendship amongst four women features a night of laughter and affection that will resonate with audiences.

The day after their friend Catherine’s funeral, Margot, Tate and Connie gather for a round of golf in honour of their departed friend. They are joined by an old friend of Catherine’s that they have never met. Secrets unravel as the women discuss love, sex, children and friendship. Laugh-filled, with an extra dose of stirring affection, this hole-in-one is not to be missed.

Director Katherine Turner is excited to bring this production, which features an award-winning cast, to the stage.

“The catalyst for this particular round of golf is the untimely accidental death of Catherine. Three of her best friends, Connie, Tate and Margot, gather for their weekly scheduled round of golf inviting a new acquaintance, Dory who they met at the funeral.” said Turner.

“The characters are fully realized in this truly character driven comedy. What do women talk about when men, children or partners are not around? They talk about friendship, family, fate, faith, maybe careers and of course, sex. The conversations ring true.”

Turner is also inspired by her own experiences as she works with the actors to bring the play to life.

“For 27 years, I have been a member of a motley crew we call the Midland Moms and my new foursome of Connie, Margot, Tate and Dory remind me of my Moms. Like Foster’s Foursome, we hold onto our secrets as voices cross each other discussing the latest round of the Bachelor or Game of Thrones or the newest cure. Perhaps we need a Dory to join us to challenge our status quo.”

The Ladies Foursome opens June 28 and runs to July 13 at the Scarborough Village Theatre, 3600 Kingston Rd.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.theatrescarborough.com or the box office at 416-267-9292.