Cyclist suffers minor injuries in Woodbine and Eastwood incident

A cyclist suffered what appeared to be minor injuries after a collision with a car on Tuesday, June 25, afternoon at the northwest corner of Woodbine Avenue and Eastwood Road.
The incident took place at approximately 2:45 p.m.
The male rider of the bike was treated at the scene and transported to hospital by ambulance for what are believed to be precautionary purposes.
A Toronto police traffic unit was on the scene, and the collision is still under investigation.
