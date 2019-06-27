Final regular season home game for Toronto Beaches Junior A Lacrosse set for tonight at Ted Reeve Arena

The Toronto Beaches Junior A Lacrosse team plays its final regular season home game tonight at Ted Reeve Arena.
The local team will host the Burlington Chiefs in Ontario Junior A Lacrosse League (OJALL) action starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 27. Ted Reeve Arena is located at 175 Main St. at Gerrard Street.
The Toronto Beaches team has an 8-8 record after 16 games so far, and sit in seventh place in the 12-team league.
Burlington is in second place with a record of 13-3.
After tonight’s tilt, the Toronto Beaches play their next three games on the road.
On Tuesday, July 3, they are in Burlington to play the Chiefs. On Toronto Beaches will be on the road against the Brampton Excelsiors; and Toronto wraps up the regular season with a July 7 tilt in Barrie against the Lakeshores.
Players in the OJALL range in age from 16 to 21.
For more information, please visit www.torontobeachesjralacrosse.com
