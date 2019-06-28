Local band The Beaches to open for The Rollling Stones at June 29 concert set for Burl’s Creek

The Beaches are Jordan Miller, Kylie Miller, Leandra Earl and Eliza Enman McDaniels. They open for The Rolling Stones on Saturday, June 29, at Burl's Creek. Photo by Maya Fuhr.

Local band The Beaches will be part of an all-Canadian lineup opening for The Rolling Stones at their Saturday, June 29 concert at the Burl’s Creek Event Ground.

The concert is the only Canadian date for The Rolling Stones on their No Filter Tour.

In celebration of the Canada’s 152nd birthday, Burl’s Creek, located between Barrie and Orillia, will be offering camping on the weekend of the concert and has dubbed the concert as Canada Rocks With The Rolling Stones.

Joining The Beaches in opening for The Rolling Stones will be Sloan, The Glorious Sons, and One Bad Son. After the Stones concert, there will be late-night party at Burl’s Creek with Canadian band Dwayne Gretzky will performing.

Members of The Beaches are Jordan Miller, Kylie Miller, Leandra Earl and Eliza Enman McDaniels. The Miller sisters and McDaniels all grew up in the Beach.

For more information on The Beaches, please visit www.thebeachesband.com

For more information on Burl’s Creek, please visit www.burlscreek.com