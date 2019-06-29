Historian Gene Domagala hosts Danforth and East Toronto heritage walk Saturday afternoon

Local historian and Beach Metro News columnist Gene Domagala is seen hosting a heritage walk in this file photo from 2017. Domagala hosts a Danforth and East Toronto walk on Saturday, June 29, starting at 1 p.m.

Those looking to learn more about the history of the East Toronto area will have several opportunities this June and July thanks to local historian Gene Domagala.

He is hosting four history walks over the coming few months including one this Saturday, June 29.

That walk will focus on Danforth and East Toronto.

Along with being a historian, Domagala is also a columnist for Beach Metro News.

The June 29 walk begins at 1 p.m. at the northwest corner of Main Street and Danforth Avenue.

Participants will visit the site of the first Queen’s Plate horse race, learn about the “railroad churches”, Lyall Avenue, Community Centre 55, the first YMCA and the first curling rink.

On Saturday, July 27, Domagala hosts the Kingston Road Walk.

It starts at 1 p.m. and begins at the southwest corner of Kingston Road and Victoria Park avenues.

This walk is dedicated to the late Ted Randall of Randall’s Stationery and will highlight points of interest along Kingston Road.