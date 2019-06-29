The Two Fours host Rock ‘n’ Roots Revival show at Salty Dog on Sunday afternoon

The Two Fours Rock 'n' Roots Revival hits the Salty Dog stage on Sunday, June 30.

The Two Fours bring their Rock ‘n’ Roots Revival show to the Salty Dog Bar & Grill on Queen Street East in the Beach on Sunday, June 30.

The band, which consists of local residents Susan Litchen, flute, guitar and bass; Karen Gold, guitar; and Wally Hucker, bass and guitar, will be joined at Sunday’s show by a pair of special guests.

Tony Oldland, on lead guitar and vocals, and David R. McAuliffe, on drums, will be joining The Two Fours for the show at the Salty Dog, which goes from 4 to 7 p.m.

The Salty Dog is located at 1980 Queen St. E., on the northeast corner of Waverley Road.

Along with this Sunday’s rocking and roots music, the Salty Dog is also known for its great patio and great menu by Chef Devon.

There is no cover charge for Sunday’s show.

For more on The Two Fours, visit them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/thetwofoursband