Deja Views: A look along Queen Street East back in 1985

The view facing west along Queen Street by Silver Birch taken by Chris Souwand in 1985. Inset photo shows the same view this year.

By David Van Dyke

I am so grateful to Chris Souwand. Our loyal readers will have observed that for the past year, I have been revisiting a 1985 school project he did on restaurant fronts on Queen Street East.

Sadly, this west facing image, taken on Queen Street just east of Silver Birch Avenue is the last one in the bag.

Thank you Chris, it was a wondeful journey down the mid-1980s lane.

Do you have old slides, negatives or photos of the Beach you’d like to share?

Please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com