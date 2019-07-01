Canada Day 2019 fireworks set for Ashbridges Bay

Fireworks are set for the night of Monday, July 1 at Ashbridges Bay to celebrate Canada Day. Photo by Victor Biro.

Fireworks at Ashbridges Bay and a party at Woodbine Park are slated to help Beach residents celebrate Canada Day (and our country’s 152nd birthday) on Monday, July 1.

The Q107 Canada Day Picnic runs from noon until dusk at Woodbine Park (1695 Queen St. E.) on July 1.

Admission is free to the event which will feature tribute bands, a beer garden, food vendors and more. The Q107 Rock & Roll Tributes will honour Neil Young, Santana, Radiohead, U2, Foo Fighters, Chicago and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The night will be capped off with the annual Canada Day fireworks display set for Ashbridges Bay beginning at approximately 9:45 p.m.

As always, those planning on attending the Ashbridges Bay fireworks are reminded that the event draws huge crowds and its best to stake a viewing spot early, and to take public transit.