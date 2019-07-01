Fireworks, parade and party on tap as East York celebrates Canada Day

The annual East York Canada Day parade beings at Dieppe Park at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 1.

East York’s annual Canada Day celebrations will include a parade, a party and fireworks today (Monday, July 1).

Grand Marshals for this year’s East York Canada Day parade will be “Charlie-the-Husky” and Sophia Ballis Cottrell.

Charlie, a 10-year-old Siberian Husky of the East York and Beaches community, was stolen from in front of a store on May 14, leaving his owners heartbroken. Two days later, Cottrell spotted Charlie and returned him to his owners.

Cottrell and Charlie, accompanied by Charlie’s owner Carol Bouley, will have a place of honour in the July 1 East York parade, riding in a classic convertible provided by a community member.

The 2019 East York Canada Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. on July 1 outside Dieppe Park, 455 Cosburn Ave.

It then makes its way east along Cosburn Avenue where it will turn south onto Coxwell Avenue and head down past the East York Civic Centre to Salmon Avenue.

From there it heads east along Sammon before turning northbound at Woodbine Avenue to head up to its finishing point at Trenton Avenue by Stan Wadlow Park, 373 Cedarvale Ave., at approximately 11:30 a.m. for the festival.

More than 50 groups are expected to march in the parade.

The parade is immediately followed by the day-long community festival in Stan Wadlow Park, which will feature fun family activities for all ages.

There will be an amusement-park midway, the Muddy York Brewery beer market, and more than 70 different food and craft vendors.

And as always, the Canada Day celebrations in East York will be capped off with a fireworks display set to begin at approximately 10 p.m. in Stan Wadlow Park.

Please visit www.eydca.ca for full Canada Day parade and festival details.