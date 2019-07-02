Beach Village BIA opens up summer Movie Nights In The Park with screening of Black Panther on July 3

Beach Village BIA opens up its summer Movie Nights In The Park schedule with a screening of Black Panther on the night of Wednesday, July 3 at Kew Gardens.

Free outdoor movies and music are back in Beach Village for the 2019 season and will run throughout the entire summer.

Presented by the Beach Village BIA, this year’s lineup of sights and sounds aims to attract Torontonians across the city with a fun mix of family-friendly selections coupled with a bevy of culturally-relevant Oscar winners.

The Beach Village BIA is made up of more than 300 shops, restaurants and services along Queen Street East between Neville Park Boulevard to Lockwood Road.

Movie Nights In The Park will be played on large projector screens beginning at dusk (9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.) and alternating each Wednesday between Kew Gardens, 2075 Queen St. E., and Ivan Forrest Gardens, 131 Glen Manor Dr.

The first movie to be screened will be Black Panther on July 3 at Kew Gardens.

Here’s the full schedule of movies for this summer:

July 10 – Bohemian Rhapsody (Ivan Forrest);

July 17 – Mary Poppins Returns (Kew Gardens);

July 24 – Beetlejuice (Ivan Forrest);

July 31 – Spiderman into the Spiderverse (Kew Gardens);

Aug. 7 – The Sandlot (Ivan Forrest);

Aug. 14 – Pitch Perfect 3 (Kew Gardens);

Aug. 21 – First Man (Ivan Forrest);

Aug. 28 – Crazy Rich Asians (Kew Gardens).

Music In The Park will take place in Kew Gardens on Sundays between 2 to 4 p.m. from July 7 until Aug. 25.

This year’s lineup of musical talent features several Toronto favourites from Old Man Flanagan’s Ghost to The Arsenals.

Here is the full music schedule:

July 7 – GRACE;

July 14 – The Two Fours;

July 21 – Old Man Flanagan’s Ghost;

Aug. 4 – Toronto All Stars Steel Orchestra;

Aug. 11 – The Arsenals;

Aug. 18 – Whiskey Jack;

Aug. 25 – David Leask.

For more information on the movies and the music planned for the Beach Village this summer, please visit the BIA at https://www.thebeachvillage.com