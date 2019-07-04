Balmy Beach Rugby Club to host ‘beach rugby’ tournament on the sand this weekend

The Balmy Beach Rugby Club will setting up beach rugby pitches on the sand for a tournament on Sunday, July 7.

The Balmy Beach Rugby Club will be bringing the sport from the grass to the sand for a tournament and showcase of the sport at Woodbine Beach on Sunday, July 7.

The Junior section of the club will be hosting four other clubs (for a total of 20) teams to play some ‘beach’ rugby.

Participants will range in age from seven to 11, and will be playing on the sand on special inflatable pitches which will be set up on Woodbine Beach.

For more information on the July 7 event, please visit www.balmybeachrugby.com