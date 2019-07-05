Afrofest 2019 celebrations set for July 6 and 7 at Woodbine Park

Afrofest takes place at Woodbine Park on Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7.

Afrofest 2019 is slated to take place on the weekend of Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7, at Woodbine Park.

The free event runs from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the park which is located at 1695 Queen St. E.

In its 30th year, Afrofest is the largest free African music festival in North America. It is presented by Music Africa.

“Afrofest seeks to share the rich and diverse expressions of African music and culture in an inclusive, vibrant and positive community festival setting. Through Afrofest, a diverse audience celebrates the abundant energy of African music in an effort to cultivate community spirit and enhance the understanding and appreciation of the diverse people of Africa,” says the festival on its website.

There’s a wide variety of musical entertainment, food and fun slated for this year’s Afrofest.

The family friendly celebration includes African music, arts, crafts, cultural displays, food and an interactive area for children’s games, storytelling, art and more.

Events at Afrofest take place on The Main Stage, The Youth Stage, The Drum Stage, The Children’s Creative Village, and The Marketplace.

In its first year, Afrofest took place at the former Bamboo Club before branching out to Queen’s Park in 1990. In 2000, Afrofest changed its format and became a two-day festival held Saturday to Sunday at Toronto’s Queen Park, a venue that became its home until 2012.

Since 2012, Afrofest has taken place at Woodbine Park.

For more information on the performers slated to take part in this year’s Afrofest and their show times, please visit https://www.afrofest.ca