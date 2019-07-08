Fred Penner to perform pair of concerts at Coal Mine Theatre on Danforth Avenue

Fred Penner performs on July 9 and 10 at the Coal Mine Theatre on Danforth Avenue.

The Coal Mine Theatre on Danforth Avenue will be hosting four summer concerts featuring Canadian music legend and icon, Fred Penner.

Catering to the community’s younger music enthusiasts, his shows are recommended for ages three and up.

Fred Penner is beloved by generations for his show Fred Penner’s Place with his unstoppable hit The Cat Came Back, and now he is returning to the concert stage.

The award-winning Coal Mine Theatre specializes in off-Broadway experiences and dramatic performances in their intimate theatre setting.

Penner will be performing on Tuesday, July 9, and Wednesday, July 10.

The Coal Mine Theatre, is located at 1454 Danforth Ave.

Please visit www.coalminetheatre.com for more information.