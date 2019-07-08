My Perfect Day in the East End: Withrow Park and some wonderful restaurants and watering holes

Withrow Park is one of the places that makes East End Toronto special.

By MARA COLE

My perfect day in the East End? I have many! That’s why I have lived here for 30 years or so.

I can tell you about one version of my perfect day, but for every park I mention, for every coffee house, for every shop or restaurant, there are many more who make my other days here perfect.

Parks and Recreation

Withrow Park is definitely one of my happy places. It sits smack dab in the middle of my hood and it is part of everywhere I walk or drive – it is simply part of my daily existence.

With a soccer pitch, baseball diamond, tennis courts, skating rink and huge off-leash area, it is always full of life and busy with everything from organized sports to families playing to people simply lying on the hill.

During the summer, it hosts the Withrow Farmers Market. How blessed am I to be so close! And my dog Jasper loves his buddies in the dog park!

Java Joint

On the way to Withrow Park we will stop into the Riverdale Perk (633 Logan Ave.) right at the corner of my street, where excellent coffee, baked goods, amazing brunches and lunches and more reside!

This is one heck of a hidden gem, and those of us who live here really value having it smack dab in the middle of our residential streets.

Lunch Spot

After the puppy is asleep in his crate, off I go to Maha’s (226 Greenwood Ave.) What amazing and unique food (Mind Blowing Chicken and Honey Cardamom latte are favourites!) The Egyptian family that own it are lovely people, too.

Specialty Stores

After Maha’s I might head to Home James at Queen and Carlaw (998 Queen St. E.) to pick up a special gift or just browse, and catch up with James, the owner.

I love it here. So many beautiful things to see (and buy), and the owner is a gem of a human being. Then it’s off to Broadview Flower Market (737 Broadview Ave.) to treat myself to a bouquet. This is the most beautiful flower shop in Toronto and at such reasonable prices. Everyone can afford flowers here!

Food and Groceries

Next, I would whip up to Good Cheese (614 Gerrard St. E.) to grab one of their ridiculously yummy sandwiches, and then to the Danforth for some amazing produce to go with it, from my favourite fruit market at Logan and Danforth.

Dining Out

Home now, I turn my planning to dinner…where to go? If it’s a Tuesday, I have a really good plan. First, up to the Auld Spot (347 Danforth Ave.) for buck-a-shuck oysters then we would head to Descendant Pizza (1168 Queen St. E.), as we do religiously once a week, for the best darned Detroit Style Pizza in the city. Its owner, Chris, is a total genius when it comes to designing insanely creative pizzas. I am sure they have no calories……

Watering hole

If I still have energy, on the way home we would stop at Pinkerton’s (1026 Gerrard St. E.) for a night cap – that place has a bartender with mad skills!

As I said, though, I could create many “perfect day in the east end” scenarios, and that is what makes my life here so utterly blessed. I am so grateful to live in a place which evokes such passion from me!

But not so fast….literally my favourite part of living where I do is the view from the end of my street, which I get to enjoy probably a minimum of five times a day.

Yes, mine is the view that people drive from all over the city to capture in selfies and photographs. It never gets old for me, this view of our incredible city from my own hood, which seems in many respects a million miles away, but is not hard to access at all.

Do you have a Perfect Day in the East End that you would like to share with the readers of Beach Metro News this summer? Please contact Fiona Bramzell at fiona@beachmetro.com and let her know all about it.