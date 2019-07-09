Driver suffers minor injuries after car crashes into Dawes Road convenience store

A driver suffered minor injuries after a vehicle crashed through the front door of V8 Convenience on Dawes Road on Monday, July 8, night. Photo by Rhythm Sachdeva.

BY RHYTHM SACHDEVA

A car crashed into an East Toronto convenience store’s front door yesterday evening, leaving the car’s driver with minor injuries.

The store is located near Dawes Road and Rosevear Avenue in the Victoria Park and Danforth avenues area.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, was briefly stuck in the vehicle due to debris that had fallen. The driver was freed from the vehicle by firefighters, and then taken to hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 8.

The car was removed from the building by a tow truck.

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.