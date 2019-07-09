Police seek man, 36, in connection with shooting at Victoria Park and Gerrard

Jamael Wayne Johnson, 36, is being sought by Toronto police in connection with an investigation into a shooting at Victoria Park and Gerrard Street on July 6. Police warn he should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If seen, please call 9-1-1.

Toronto police are seeking a 36-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting investigation in the Victoria Park Avenue and Gerrard Street East area on the weekend.

According to police, a man was driving his vehicle eastbound on Danforth Avenue at Main Street at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday, July 6 when he had an interaction with another man, age 19, who was also in a vehicle.

After a brief interaction the 19-year-old man drove off southbound on Main Street from Danforth, police said, followed by the man, who attempted to cut him off.

The 19-year-old man then drove eastbound on Gerrard Street East towards Victoria Park, as another vehicle also began following him, police said. The 19-year-old then drove northbound on Victoria Park as both of the other vehicles attempted to box him in and force him off the road, police alleged.

Both the vehicle belonging to the 19-year-old man and the other man’s vehicle sustained damage as a result, police said.

The man then pulled up beside the 19-year-old man’s vehicle and pointed a handgun at him and fired a shot, police alleged.

Toronto police are seeking Jamael Wayne Johnson, 36, in connection with the shooting. He is wanted on a number of charges including discharging a firearm with intent to wound or endanger life, pointing a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and dangerous driving.

Police warn that he should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who sees him should call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with other information on this incident or Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com