Public’s help sought finding missing boy, 17, last seen in East York

Police in 55 Division are requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing teenage boy.
Jackson Douglas Hutchinson-Powell, 17, was last seen on Sunday, July 7, at 1 p.m. in the area of Logan Avenue and Gamble Avenue in East York.
He is described as six-feet tall, weighing 130 pounds, with short, brown, curly hair, blue eyes, a small goatee.
He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, blue jean vest, long-sleeved, white shirt and blue jeans.
Police are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
